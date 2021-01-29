Power-hitter Evin Lewis Finishes Off In Style, Clobbers Muktar Ali For 33 Runs In An Over

Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis' whirlwind knock of an unbeaten 55-ball 16 helped Delhi Bulls register a nine-wicket win over the Maratha Arabians in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday.

However, what really stood out here is that Lewis ended up amassing 33 runs in a single over.

Evin Lewis wins the game by scoring 33 runs in an over

This happened in the fifth over of the second innings. Bangladesh medium-pacer Mukhtar Ali was handed over the ball in that over. The Bulls at that point in time needed to score less than a run-a-ball i.e. 32 runs off 36 deliveries and Evin Lewis looked to make the most of that over. But, little did he know that he would finish the game in the very same over.

On the first delivery, Lewis cleared the long-off fence by timing one that was bowled outside the off-stump and he pulled the following one to the deep square leg boundary when Ali tried to deceive him with a short-ball.

The Caribbean power-hitter then ran a couple off the third delivery and it appeared as if the bowler had staged a comeback. But, it was not to be as another delivery found its way outside the boundary when the bowler erred by bowling it outside off.

The Bangladesh pacer tried to trouble the batman by focusing on the leg-stump line but it seemed as if Lewis was already prepared for the same as the ball was dispatched over mid-wicket for another six. Now, the bowler was already under immense pressure and ended up giving away a wide on the final ball.

The medium-pacer was once again taken to the cleaners when he bowled yet another delivery outside the off-stump which was also his final one of the over as Delhi Bulls successfully got past the finish line exactly at the halfway stage of their innings by nine wickets.

Evin Lewis ended up scoring 55 of his team's 89 runs.

Earlier, Maratha Arabians were restricted to 87/4 in their 10 overs riding on opener Javed Ahmadi's 19-ball 24 and skipper Mosaddek Hossain's unbeaten 22-ball 35 lower down the order after being asked to bat first by the Bulls.

