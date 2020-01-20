PPT Vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The second match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Pinatar Pirates and Madrid Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10 overs fixture is scheduled for January 20 and will start at 8:30 PM IST.
The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Pinatar Pirates and Madrid Cricket Club is the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on the opening day of the tournament.
Sukhpal Singh, Santosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jasbri Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey, George Wambeek, Saqlain Abbas, Rahul Maini, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh.
Varun Jain (C), Lewis Clark, Eddie Gray, Abdul Hakeem, Marcus Harvey, Sumon Hossain, Adam Langhans, Ian Shackleton, Raheel Shafique, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Saifullah Momand.
Wicketkeeper – Marcus Harvey (c)
All-rounder – Sumon Hossain, Varun Jain, Paul Hennessey, Raheel Shafique
Batsmen – Santosh Rai, Eddie Gray (vc), Adam Langhans, Jassie Jagdeep Singh
Bowlers – Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Ravi Panchal
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn— La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020
