PPT Vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The second match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Pinatar Pirates and Madrid Cricket Club. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10 overs fixture is scheduled for January 20 and will start at 8:30 PM IST.

PPT vs MAD Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between Pinatar Pirates and Madrid Cricket Club is the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on the opening day of the tournament.

PPT vs MAD Dream11 Squad details

PPT vs MAD Dream11: PPT Squad

Sukhpal Singh, Santosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jasbri Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey, George Wambeek, Saqlain Abbas, Rahul Maini, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh.

PPT vs MAD Dream11: MAD Squad

Varun Jain (C), Lewis Clark, Eddie Gray, Abdul Hakeem, Marcus Harvey, Sumon Hossain, Adam Langhans, Ian Shackleton, Raheel Shafique, Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Saifullah Momand.

PPT vs MAD Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Harvey (c)

All-rounder – Sumon Hossain, Varun Jain, Paul Hennessey, Raheel Shafique

Batsmen – Santosh Rai, Eddie Gray (vc), Adam Langhans, Jassie Jagdeep Singh

Bowlers – Sathyanarayana Reddyvari, Ravi Panchal

Pinatar Pirates start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

