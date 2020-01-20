SCO Vs THU Dream11 Big Bash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers will face the Sydney Thunder in the 46th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Monday, January 20 at 4:10 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Perth Scorchers and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SCO vs THU Squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh(captain), Josh Inglis(wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Liam Guthrie and Joel Paris.

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson (captain), Jay Lenton (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook and Arjun Nair.

SCO vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Liam Livingstone

All-Rounders: Chris Morris, Daniel Sams (Captain), Mitchell Marsh (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Jhye Richardson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Thunder start as favourites to win.

Perth Scorchers are currently fifth on the points table and have won 5 out of their 11 games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and the Stars won the encounter by 10 runs. The Scorchers' best batsmen in the game were Cameron Bancroft and Kurtis Patterson. Their best bowlers in the game were Matthew Kelly and Jhye Richardson.

Sydney Thunder are currently fourth on the points table and have won 5 out of their 11 games. Their last game was against the Sydney Sixers and they won it by 4 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Callum Ferguson and Usman Khawaja. Their best bowlers in the game were Chris Morris and Daniel Sams.

