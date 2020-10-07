PRB Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague Barbarians are set to face United CC in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Prague on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PRB vs UCC match prediction, PRB vs UCC Dream11 team and the probable PRB vs UCC playing 11. The PRB vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya's ‘slow’ Innings Questioned Despite Mumbai's Win Over Rajasthan

PRB vs UCC live: PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

PRB and UCC will play in the second match of Day 3 with PRB being the team to beat amongst the two. PRB are second on the points table and have two wins out of two so far in the tournament. This will be the second match of the day for PRB, who play table-toppers Vinohrady CC in their first match.

Also Read: 'Next Six Months Fraught With Danger' - England Cricket CEO On Virus Fallout

UCC have had a poor tournament with just one point to their name so far. They lost their first match to Vinohrady CC, while the second match was washed out due to rain. They will be eager to get a win under their belt to keep their qualification chances for the knockout stage alive. Fans could be treated to a great PRB vs UCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the PRB vs UCC playing 11.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cricket Planning To Become First ICC Member For Hosting Official T10 League

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PRB squads for PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Jafar Stooman, Uday Gali, Sahil Grover, V Krishna, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Abul Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Pankaj Kumar, H Kiran Namburi, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Has New, Funny Request For Chennai Captain MS Dhoni

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squads for PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (C), Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Naveen Purandhar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Arpan Shukla, Gokul Namburi, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Shyamal Joshi, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Keyur Patel

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

Sabawoon Davizi

Sazib Bhuiyan

Abhimanyu Singh

Sumit Pokhriya

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PRB vs UCC Dream11 team

PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PRB vs UCC match prediction, PRB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PRB vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PRB vs UCC top picks and PRB vs UCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PRB vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.