Dwayne Bravo Has New, Funny Request For Chennai Captain MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo comes across as a supremely charismatic cricketer who loves entertaining fans both on and off the field. While playing for Chennai, Bravo has time and again proved why is considered one of the most dangerous all-rounders with several match-winning performances.

Apart from his exploits on the field, Bravo is also very fond of Chennai skipper MS Dhoni and has always expressed his admiration for his current skipper. He has also credited Dhoni with resurrecting his cricketing career by helping him rediscover himself. On the occasion of MS Dhoni's birthday this year, Bravo paid tribute by releasing his latest single for the 39-year-old.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches In Dream11 IPL, Netizens React To Captain Cool's Milestone

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo song for MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo released the ‘Number 7’ song on Dhoni's birthday in which he highlighted the achievements of the former India captain. The Bravo Dhoni song is a tribute to the legendary MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket and the Chennai franchise. Bravo also mentioned Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President and former India captain, in his single.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Shows Love For Chennai Team After Dominating Win Over Punjab In Dubai

Before the release of the single, speaking to ESPN on video chat, Bravo said that Dhoni stands out from the rest because of the atmosphere he creates for his players. Dwayne Bravo said he feels Dhoni gives them the self-belief and always reminds them that they don't have to prove anything to anyone. He also asks them to just be themselves and enjoy the game. Dwayne Bravo also said that the career of every player takes a different route after he joins the Chennai squad.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Special 'Thala' Song For CSK Captain; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo request MS Dhoni to listen to his song

Chennai are currently not having the best of campaigns in Dream11 IPL 2020 with the team lying in sixth place on the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses. The MS Dhoni-led side will next face Kolkata on Wednesday, October 7 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. However, before this crucial encounter, Dwayne Bravo made a special request to MS Dhoni to listen to the song he released on the eve of Dhoni’s birthday.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Live Updates: Title-holders Mumbai Look To Continue Their Splendid Run

Chennai's social media team decided to take a cheeky dig at the West Indian by sharing a photo of Bravo and Dhoni talking during the practice.

*Listen to my new song just one more time Thala!* #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/j3VqfnWEgl — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 6, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Here's a look at the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Dream11 IPL team schedule

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Image: Chennai Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.