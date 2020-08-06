'It's Almost Time': Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah All Geared Up For IPL 2020

It seems that Jasprit Bumrah cannot wait for the IPL 2020 to get underway. The youngster had got a much-deserved break from the game due to the ongoing pandemic. He was last seen on the cricket field in March this year during India's away bilateral series against New Zealand. After a long break, the 26-year-old is all geared up to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League where he will be donning the Mumbai Indians jersey once again and at the same time will also be hoping to get the better of all the world-class batsmen of the opposition teams on the field.

'It's almost time': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Team India's premier speedster had posted a still of himself in MI jersey where he can be celebrating in excitement after having picked up a wicket and then went on to mention that it is almost time for the event to get underway. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions. They had edged past arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last season to win their record fourth IPL crown.



Rohit Sharma & Co. will not only be aiming to retain their title but at the same time, will also be eyeing a fifth IPL trophy.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali.

