Mohammad Amir Joins Pakistan Squad In England After Clearing COVID-19 Tests

Premier pacer Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in England after clearing his COVID-19 tests. Amir will be participating in the three-match T20I series and won't be a part of the Test series preceding the T20Is as he had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in July last year. He was originally not a part of the squad. He had backed out of the tour as his wife was expecting the birth of their second child. Nonetheless, after his second child was born, the left-arm seamer came forward and made himself available for selection.

'Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby': PCB

“Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both COVID-19 tests. Amir left for England from Lahore on July 24 and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on its official website. “Fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second COVID-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England. As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday.”

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2.

However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

