Premier Proteas Quickie Kagiso Rabada Compares Bio-secure Bubbles With 'luxury Prisons'

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has spoken about the hardships of being in a bio-secure bubble and he compared the bubble to a luxury prison. KG Rabada's comments have come ahead of the Proteas' white-ball series against the ODI world champions England at home.

"It can be quite tough. You can't interact. You've basically lost your freedom. It's almost like luxury prisons we are in. But we have to remind ourselves that we are fortunate. People have lost their jobs, people are struggling at the moment, so we must be grateful for the opportunity we have been given to make some money and to do what we love," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rabada as saying. "And we don't get treated too badly. We stay in great hotels. We get the best food. It's like a spoilt kid not getting what they want at the candy store. It can be quite tough because you are surrounded by four walls the whole time and that can be a factor mentally. But just remind yourself of all the good things that are happening and once we start playing, it will take away from the desolate times," he added.

The tall speedster who had participated in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League had spent almost three months in a bio-secure bubble in Dubai.

England tour of South Africa 2020/21

The limited-overs series between South Africa and England will be played from November 27 to December 9.

The two teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by as many T20Is.

Rabada & Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

KG Rabada was outstanding with the ball in hand during the Dream11 IPL 2020. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 30 scalps in all the 17 games that he had got to feature for Delhi as a result of which the quickie won the Purple Cap award.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished third last season were on a roll this year as they showcased a clinical performance on the field. They were also regarded as one of the firm favorites to win the showpiece event. Nonetheless, they did go on to suffer a few setbacks at the backend of the league phase.

Delhi beat Bangalore in their final group game to finish second in the points table and set up a clash against the mighty Mumbai in Qualifier 1 which they went on to lose by a mammoth 57 runs after being reduced to 0/3 in the second over during a stiff chase of 201.

Iyer & Co. then defeated the Orange Army in Qualifier 2 and looked to rewrite history against Rohit Sharma's brigade in the summit clash but it wasn't to be as the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five-wicket win chasing 157.

In fact, Delhi could not get the better of the five-time champions even once in this year's tournament in all the four matches that the two sides had featured in ( Two league games + Playoff & Final).

