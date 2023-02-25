Prithvi Shaw & Other Delhi Capitals Players Start Prep For IPL 2023 In Kolkata, See Pics

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday held a practice session with a few of its players including India's star batsman Prithvi Shaw and Saurashtra bowler Chetan Sakariya. The practice session was held in Kolkata under the guidance of the former BCCI President and the current Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly. The Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre also attended the camp along with senior players such as Manish Pandey and Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures from the practice session. In the photos, players can be seen sweating it out in broad daylight in presence of Ganguly and Amre.

Who is going to replace Rishabh Pant as captain?

Delhi Capitals will have to look for a player who can replace Rishabh Pant as captain for the 2023 edition. Pant was involved in a car accident last year and is expected to miss out on the upcoming season of the IPL. Australian batsman and former skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to be made the captain of the Delhi Capitals but a decision is yet to be made. Axar Patel is another contender for the top job apart from South African star Anrich Nortje, who helped the Capitals' sister franchise reach the final in the SA20 league last month.

Players retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Delhi Capitals went into the IPL 2023 auction with 21 retained players and a purse of Rs. 19.45 crores to fill in the rest of the slots for the next edition of the league.

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell.

Players bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2023 Auction

Phil Salt (England) - INR 2 crores

Ishant Sharma (India) - INR 50 lakhs

Mukesh Kumar (India) - INR 5.50 crores

Manish Pandey (India) - INR 2.40 crores

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - INR 4.60 crores

Image: Instagram/DelhiCapitals