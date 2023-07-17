Prithvi Shaw Faced 'great Difficulty' In Securing County Contract Due To Off-field Issues

Prithvi Shaw is a talented Indian cricketer who burst onto the scene with remarkable batting prowess at a young age. Shaw's career took a significant leap when he led the Indian U-19 team to victory in the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. He made his international debut for India in Test cricket later that year, scoring a scintillating century against the West Indies. Blessed with impeccable timing and an array of shots, Shaw has been compared to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his batting technique and temperament. However, his career has been marred by fluctuations in form and off-field controversies.

Shaw got involved in a huge controversy earlier this year

He was seen getting involved in an altercation with a model

A video of the incident went viral leading to the police case

'I only hope I get to read his on-field performance more than off-the-field videos'

Former cricket administrator and CEO of Baroda Cricket Association, Makarand Waingankar, made a surprising statement regarding Indian batter Prithvi Shaw. Shaw's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been disappointing, with frequent low scores and a lack of significant innings.

Taking to his social media handle, Waingankar revealed that he had managed to secure a contract for Shaw with Northamptonshire after engaging in discussions with multiple county sides. However, Waingankar took a subtle dig at the cricketer, expressing his hope to see Shaw's bat do the talking on the field rather than his activities on social media.

With great difficulty I managed to get a county contract for Prithvi Shaw for Northants after speaking to half a dozen counties. I only hope I get to read his on field performance more than off the field videos. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) July 16, 2023

Prithvi Shaw's selfie controversy

During the IPL 2023, Shaw struggled to find his form while playing for Delhi Capitals, amassing only 106 runs in eight matches at a dismal average of 13.25.

Adding to his troubles, he also faced controversy for a 'selfie controversy' incident before the start of the T20 league. This incident involved a heated argument with a model in Mumbai who insisted on taking selfies with him, leading to further trouble when the model and others damaged Shaw's friend's car using baseball bats. This led to a police complaint against Shaw.

Regarding his county contract, Shaw is expected to represent Northamptonshire in the County Championship matches and England's 50-over domestic tournament.

