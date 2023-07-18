'I Was Dropped From Indian Team': Prithvi Shaw 'disappointed' Over Not Being Given Chances

Prithvi Shaw is a talented batsman who has not had the international career that many expected. He has been dropped from the Indian team several times, and he is not sure why. He has had problems both on and off the field. Recently, Shaw got involved in an altercation with a model in Mumbai, leading to a police complaint against the cricketer. Shaw, however, has said that he wants to work on his shortcomings.

Prithvi Shaw opens up on his exclusion from India squad

Prithvi Shaw was disappointed to be left out of the West Indies T20I series, but he is determined to keep working hard and make a comeback. He is set to play county cricket for Northamptonshire in the coming months, and he is hoping to use this opportunity to improve his game and get back into the Indian team. Shaw's performance in the IPL 2023 might have contributed to his exclusion, as he struggled against raw pace and swing, resulting in his loss of place in the Delhi Capitals XI.

"When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," Shaw was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Shaw to play county cricket for Nottinghamshire

When asked about participation in County Cricket, Shaw said, "I just want to take it as any other game. It's just like the first-class games we play here. Nothing huge, just a different experience. Getting an invitation from there means a lot. It's the same - I'll have to go there and score runs for the team because that's what they are expecting from me. Obviously, they have seen me perform and that's why they have called me there. There might be something they think I'm capable of doing. I think I'll have a great time."

Recently, he participated in the Duleep Trophy, where he showed some promise despite challenging conditions for batting. His next opportunity lies with a county gig for Northamptonshire, after receiving special permission from the BCCI. Shaw is eager to make the most of this experience and hopes to impress with his performances. However, his trip to England has been delayed due to visa issue.

