Prithvi Shaw Sent Back To The Pavilion Courtesy Of A 'stunning' Catch By Tom Latham

Prithvi Shaw wanted to make amends for his first innings failure when he got another chance in the second innings of the first Test match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. The Kiwi bowlers were asking some tough questions with the new ball in hand and it was important for the Indian batsmen to see off the first spell.

Shaw did show some amount of resistance and just when it looked like he might provide a solid foundation for the top-ranked Test side, he was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a stunning catch by Tom Latham.

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara's rock solid defence broken by a dream delivery from Trent Boult

READ: India look down the barrel after another top-order flop show

Tom Latham takes a stunner

This had happened during the eighth over which was bowled by Trent Boult. On the fourth delivery, the pacer had bowled a short ball on the middle as Shaw looked to pull it but was completely deceived by the extra bounce. The ball hit his bat and went up in the air. For a moment it appeared that the ball might just land safely but Tom Latham made his presence felt out of nowhere and took a stunning catch by diving to his left as a shell-shocked Shaw had no option other than walking back to the pavilion.

New Zealand in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bundled out for 348 after Colin de Grandhomme (43), as well as tail-enders Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, made vital contributions lower down the order with scores of 44 and 38 respectively. In reply, India lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw early but Mayank Agarwal batted beautifully. He scored a half-century and looked solid out in the middle.

However, the visitors lost the prized wickets of Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli post-tea which opened up the floodgates for the hosts in this Test match. Trent Boult rattled the Indian top-order with three vital wickets including that of Kohli. At the end of Day 3, India's scorecard read 144/4 with Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively as Kohli & Co. still trail by 39 runs.

READ: Rahane, Vihari fight as India end Day 3 at 144/4

READ: Kamran Akmal backs younger brother Umar after his shocking confession about meeting bookie