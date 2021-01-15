Prithvi Shaw Trolled On Twitter For Almost Injuring Rohit Sharma With FIERY Throw: WATCH

The Indian team has marred with numerous injuries in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Several players have been injured during the course of the Test series which has debilitated the squad. India, who are probably fielding their second-string squad in the India vs Australia 4th Test, could have had another addition to the list of injured players after Prithvi Shaw's rocketing throw went and hit Rohit Sharma at midwicket.

ALSO READ | Paine vs Gavaskar: Australian captain's days as captain are numbered, won't be surprised if he is sacked: Gavaskar

Prithvi Shaw almost ends up injuring Rohit Sharma with bullet throw

It all happened when the Australian batsmen were trying to steal a quick single. Marnus Labuschagne played the ball bowled by Washington Sundar to square leg and set off for a quick single. Shaw, who was fielding at square leg as a substitute for the injured Navdeep Saini, attacked the ball, collected it and threw it swiftly towards the non-striker's end. However, Rohit who was stationed at short midwicket, was between Shaw and the stumps at the non-striker's end. The ball was about to hit Rohit but the right-hander's quick reflexes ensured that he stopped the ball with his hands, thus avoiding a nasty injury.

ALSO READ | Skipper Tim Paine says one will get to see the very best of Steve Smith in Brisbane Test

The video of the incident instantly went viral on social media. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans trolled Shaw for almost adding another player to the ever-growing injuries list. A certain section of fans also got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the incident.

shaw trying to replace rohit sharma for next test match LMAO XD pic.twitter.com/1836O6jtPZ — RealAadityaSinghOP0646 (@ROp0646) January 15, 2021

Not hiding his emotion is Shaw. Making his plans very clear. — Cricketmaniac (@nikcriclover) January 15, 2021

Prithvi Shaw missed a throw and it hit Rohit Sharma.



Le Rohit Sharma :#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/IvesIuWrQE — kemon (@SomewhereNowhe8) January 15, 2021

Shaw to sharma : Na khelunga, na khelne dunga😂😂 — प्रफुल्ल गमरे PRAFULL GAMARE (@prafull_tweetz) January 15, 2021

Interviewer : How will you get back in the team ?

Prithvi Shaw : I'll injure one of our own opener by throwing a ball at him.#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/hXDJeuLiBK — Aniket Sanghavi (@Aniket_Sanghavi) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer trolls Tim Paine in EPIC fashion after fan lauds ex-India opener's humour

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, having won the toss in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first again. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out for 36, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs. Matthew Wade was the next one to fall for 45 as T Natarajan claimed his maiden wicket in Tests. At the time of publishing this article, Australia have scored 213-4 after 65.4 overs with Labuschagne batting on 108 and Cameron Green batting on 6.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Brad Hogg rubbishes Tim Paine's claim of Steve Smith 'shadow batting' at SCG

SOURCE: PRITHVI SHAW TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.