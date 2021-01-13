Wasim Jaffer Trolls Tim Paine In EPIC Fashion After Fan Lauds Ex-India Opener's Humour

Australian captain Tim Paine was severely criticised by fans for his wicketkeeping blunders that gifted India a memorable escape at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Moreover, the cricketer’s behaviour also came under scrutiny after he confronted India’s all-rounder R Ashwin from behind the stumps late on Day 5. It is expected that the controversy would linger even during the upcoming Brisbane Test, although Paine has publicly apologised for his actions.

Wasim Jaffer trolls Tim Paine for his India vs Australia 3rd Test blunders

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer once again took to Twitter to display his humorous side. After Tim Paine’s constant banter with Indian batsmen on Day 5 of the SCG Test, a fan asked Wasim Jaffer if he would ever sledge the Australians in the same manner as a wicketkeeper.

The cricketer-turned-coach hilariously responded that he would get “so involved in sledging” that he would end up dropping catches, thus taking a brutal dig at Tim Paine’s expense. Here is a look at Jaffer’s response to a fan regarding Paine’s sledging and wicketkeeping performance.

My friend, I will be so involved in sledging I'll end up dropping catches. 😉 https://t.co/zT2xCS8ld1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 12, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test

Team India made a great escape at the SCG on Day 5 after conceding a 94-run first-innings lead. After the visitors were reduced to 272-5, R Ashwin arrived at the crease and joined Hanuma Vihari at the other end. The two formed a stubborn Indian resistance built on patience, concentration and fighting resilience that saw off the remaining 43 overs of the day.

While R Ashwin scored 39 runs from 128 balls, Vihari ticked off 161 deliveries to score just 23. Their partnership lasted 259 balls where they scored 62 runs together to take India’s score to 334-5 before players shook hands with each other. Here is a look at the final scorecard of the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

