Prithvi Shaw's Agent Explains Why DC Star Batsman Has Foregone Iconic MRF Bat Sticker

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been in stunning form in the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament. The young opener was going through a lean patch during India's Test series Down Under post which he was dropped from the Indian squad. Shaw went back to training, worked on his technique, and came out all guns blazing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he scored a record 827 runs in the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw's agent reveals details about cricketer's contract with MRF

The right-hander has carried his form in the IPL 2021 and has so far gotten his side to some great starts. In five matches so far, Shaw has scored 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a blistering strike rate of 159.61 with two half-centuries to his name. The DC opener shined in his side's thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, a game which tied and went into the Super Over where it was Rishabh Pant's men who narrowly edged out the David Warner-led side.

Shaw scored a brilliant 53 off 39 balls on a sluggish Chennai wicket where all other batsmen struggled. His innings were laced with seven fours and a solitary six. The batsman was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant display of batting. While Shaw's form has created a lot of buzz, one thing that fans have been curious about is the absence of the customary MRF sticker on the cricketer's bat. Shaw was seen batting with an SG (Sanspareils Greenlands) bat, the one which he used in his younger days.

There were conjectures that Shaw's poor run of form vs Australia and his alleged discipline issues were the reasons behind MRF's disassociation with the Mumbai-based cricketer. However, the co-founder of the company that manages Shaw has put an end to all the speculation and confirmed that his contract with MRF has expired. While speaking to Moneycontrol, the co-founder of Baseline Ventures, Ramakrishnan R said that contracts are airtight and one can’t just walk out of a contract. He added that Shaw’s contract with MRF has ended. Ramakrishnan further said that bat manufacturers have become aggressive now and are able to match commercial terms offered by an MRF or CEAT.

He stated that traditionally, they were not very aggressive or marketing-oriented. According to Ramakrishnan, there is also an ease of procurement when one deals directly with a manufacturer, in terms of the willow and specifications a batsman might want. He cited the example of Sanju Samson (another Baseline Ventures client) by saying that the RR captain was with Kookaburra and later they had an offer from two industrial houses, but SS gave them a very good contract. He reckoned that at the end of the day they have to look at what is best for the player.

Prithvi Shaw net worth

While there is no official figure available for the Prithvi Shaw net worth figures, but he has established himself as a rising star at a very young age. The major source of his income comprises the compensation he receives from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. He also gets paid handsomely by the Delhi franchise for his services in the cash-rich league.

Moreover, he represents the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy team and receives a salary for being a part of the side. The 21-year-old has also had several notable associations with brands throughout his career. Some of his endorsements include Protinex, BharatPe, Nike, and Boat.

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 price: How much is the cricketer's salary?

The swashbuckling batsman was roped in by the Delhi team in 2018 and has established himself as a vital cog in their batting line-up. The Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 price while playing for Delhi is â‚¹1.20 crore. The batsman has been a part of the team for four years now and has made a total of â‚¹4.80 crore playing for Delhi.

DC vs SRH Super Over

Meanwhile, the DC vs SRH game ended in a tie after the Men in Orange managed to match Delhi's score of 159 riding on the back of a an unbeaten 66 by Kane Williamson. The game was forced into the Super Over. Delhi gave the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Axar Patel, who was playing his first game of the competition.

The Axar Patel COVID situation had kept him out of the first four games, but the southpaw made a stunning comeback and gave away just seven runs in the DC vs SRH Super Over, besides taking 2 wickets in the match. The SRH management baffled everyone by sending David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow and the Australian struggled to get going on a sluggish Chennai wicket. In response, Rashid Khan couldn't defend the target as Pant and Dhawan ensured helped Delhi score the eight runs with the final run coming on the last ball.

DC vs SRH highlights

