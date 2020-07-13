Budding Cricketer Priyam Garg Reveals What Makes MS Dhoni His 'idol' And 'inspiration'

Priyam Garg has revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his idol and inspiration. For those unaware, Priyam had led India in the ICC U-19 World Cup that was held in South Africa earlier this year where the Boys In Blue were defending their title and were not only aiming to retain it but also win a record fifth U-19 world title. The Indian team overcame the likes of Australia in the quarterfinal, and arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis but ran out of steam in the tournament decider against Bangladesh who won their first major ICC title by pulling off an upset win.

'My idol and inspiration': Priyam Garg

While speaking to a daily publication, the youngster went on to say that he follows MS Dhoni as the veteran stumper is his idol and inspiration and that he follows Mahi's footsteps when it comes to batting or captaincy. The emerging cricketer then mentioned that he has learned how to remain calm and adapt to any situation and condition from the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper. Garg then added that he has watched MSD's batting videos very closely and learned from those videos.

Furthermore, the 19-year-old added that he always watches the ace wicket-keeper batsman's videos of matches in which he turned the game on its head with his captaincy, batting, or field-setting skills.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

READ: Kumar Sangakkara Says MS Dhoni's Credentials Are Something That Every Captain Dreams Of