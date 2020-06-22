ICC To Question Ex-Sri Lanka Sports Minister Over 2011 WC Final 'fixing' Allegations

Following the sparking controversy around the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium, the International Cricket Council is set to question former Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage regarding his allegations. The former sports minister had alleged of match-fixing and that the match was 'sold' to India. India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their second-ever prestigious World Cup in 2011.

As per the report in a Sri Lankan news agency, the ICC is looking forward to talking to the former sports minister and check if there are ant matters 'worthy of investigation.' Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has also ordered a probe in the matter. Present Minister of Sports Dullas Alahapperuma ordered a probe into the claims made and has asked for a report on the progress every two weeks.

'ICC did not respond'

Earlier, Aluthgamage ad stated that he had written to the ICC in 2012 regarding the matter, however, they never responded to him. He has also claimed that the team was changed at the last moment without his consultation and the events that transpired after that made him initiate the 'anti-fixing bill.'

Speaking to a Sri Lankan daily, Aluthgamage questioned 'how certain cricket officials' allegedly purchased car companies and started new businesses within a year of the final game between India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that he was not referring to any players but 'officials' in the cricketing fraternity. The then Sports Minister also claimed that the Sri Lankan team was playing well and were favourites to win the final, but the team who played the game was not the team that authorities had selected. There were 'last moment changes' without any consultation, he claimed.

Sangakkara demands proof

Following his claims, the then skipper of the Lankan team, Kumar Sangakkara demanded proof to substantiate his claims. Sangakkara who led the team at the Wankhede against India in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Echoing Sangakkara, former Sports Minister Harin Fernando also stated that rather than making 'unsubstantiated wild allegations,' Aluthgamage should complain to the ICC with evidence.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardena who played a significant knock in the final blamed the 'uncovering' on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. Taking to Twitter, the former Sri Lankan skipper wrote that since the elections are around the corner, he reckons that the circus has started. Jayawardene then posted a clown emoji.

