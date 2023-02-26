PSG Vs Marseille Live Streaming: How To Watch PSG Vs Marseille In India, UK And US

Ligue 1 giant's Paris Saint Germain will take on their bitter opponents Marseille in a Ligue 1 group match at the Stade Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France. Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr starer PSG are under a lot of pressure as they have already lost 5 matches out of their 12 group matches.

Marseille on the other side looks in a strong position as till now they have only been defeated once in 14 matches. PSG achieved a narrow win against Lille after it trailed against them at home. However, Lionel Messi's last minute free kick got PSG a win by a margin of 4-3.

PSG will be missing their star forward Neymar Jr and also right-back Achraf Hakimi. Marseille on the other hand will also play without defender Chancel Mbemba.

If we talk about Messi's performance last time in the 2021-22 season against Marseille, the french club played a 0-0 draw against Marseille in an away match and then achieved a narrow victory by 2-1 at the Parc de Princes with Neymar and Mbappe scoring 1-1 goals each.

In the absence of Neymar, PSG would want Lionel Messi to take charge and guide them to victory.

When will the PSG vs Marseille bout take place?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match will start from 01:15 am IST on 27th February, 2023.

Where will the PSG vs Marseille bout take place?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match is scheduled to be held at the Stade Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France

How to watch the live broadcast of the PSG vs Marseille match in India?

Indian football fans can tune into the live broadcast of the PSG vs Marseille match in India from 01:15 am on the Sports18 network.

How to watch live streaming of the PSG vs Marseille match in India?

Indian football fans can tune into the live streaming of the PSG vs Marseille match in India from 01:15 am on the Jio Cinemas app.

How to watch live streaming of the PSG vs Marseille match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the live streaming PSG vs Marseille match in the UK on the BT Sport app.

How to watch live streaming of the PSG vs Marseille match in the US?

Football fans in the UK can watch the live streaming PSG vs Marseille match in the US on the Sling TV app.