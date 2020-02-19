PSL 2020: Shadab Khan Brutally Trolls 'best Friend' Hasan Ali Ahead Of Tournament

The excitement for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is sky-rocketing with the tournament being only a day away from its first match. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will be facing two-time champions Islamabad United on Thursday. Ahead of the match, the United skipper Shadab Khan and Peshawar Zalmi pacer Hasan Ali had a go at each other in a hilarious exchange on Twitter.

Shadab Khan trolls Hasan Ali, predicts Islamabad United winning PSL 2020

Hasan Ali, the Pakistani bowler who is famous for his explosive celebrations, will be vital to the Zalmi's plans to finally get the trophy that has eluded them in the last two years. Peshawar Zalmi last won the PSL in 2017. When a video featuring a few Islamabad United players was posted, Ali took the opportunity to taunt the team and replied "Yellow > red". Red is the colour of the Islamabad United kit and Yellow is the colour of the Peshawar Zalmi kit. Hasan's team lost the 2018 final to Islamabad.

United skipper Shadab Khan was quick to reply to his friend and mentioned how his team had two trophies while Zalmi only won once in 2017.

2 PSL trophies > 1 PSL trophy 🤣 https://t.co/t6fcpPA3aw — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 16, 2020

And the banter began...

Koi nai is saal 2 > 2 kr dain gai 💪🏼 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 16, 2020

Pehli baat 2=2 hota hai, 2>2 tou ho nahi sakta. Dosri baat 3>1 yaad rakhna — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 16, 2020

Wasy tum na ik hi jeeti hai 🤣 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 16, 2020

Us mai tumhe hi final mai haraya tha 😜 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 16, 2020

🤭 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 16, 2020

Fans loved this good-spirited banter that added to their excitement for the matchup. The Quetta Gladiators will play Islamabad United in the first match of the PSL 5 on February 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played in Karachi, Pakistan.

