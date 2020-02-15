PSL 2020: Saeed Ajmal Comically Endorses 'blackmail-accused' Shadab Khan's Leadership

Islamabad United will begin their PSL 2020 campaign with an opening game against defending champions Quetta Gladiators on February 20. Having won the tournament in 2016 and 2018 editions, Islamabad United will be led by maverick Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan in the upcoming season. Pakistan national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will also be coaching the Islamabad-based side, where he will be assisted by his former Pakistan teammate Saeed Ajmal.

Also Read | Pakistan Super League Removes Indian Production Partners IMG-Reliance Ahead Of PSL 2020

PSL 2020: Saeed Ajmal wishes to see Shadab Khan as Pakistan captain

Islamabad United's players recently underwent a practice session at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Bowling coach Saeed Ajmal was seen assisting the cricketers by not only refining their bowling skills, but he also helped them in their batting and fielding abilities. While speaking with a leading Pakistani daily, Saeed Ajmal said that the Islamabad franchise have brought together quality T20 players for the PSL 2020 and was confident of a better outing in the tournament.

Also Read | PCB Overlooks Top Foreign Players' Security Concerns To Host PSL 2020 Entirely In Pakistan

In the interview, Saeed Ajmal lauded Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan by calling him an excellent player. The retired off-spinner added that he wished to see the 21-year old leading the Pakistani national side one day and his upcoming stint as the captain of Islamabad United will do him a world of good.

Ironically (or laughably), Shadab Khan was recently involved in a major controversy. The Pakistan all-rounder was publicly accused of blackmailing by a Dubai-based girl named Ashreena Safia. She exposed the cricketer on an Instagram post where she revealed that she has been in touch with the cricketer since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Also Read | Pakistan All-rounder Shadab Khan Accused Of Vulgar Blackmail By Dubai-based Woman

PSL 2020 schedule

The upcoming season of PSL will start from February 20 with a match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. A total of 36 matches will be played across 30 days between six participating teams. PSL 2020 will also be the first to be entirely hosted by Pakistan.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Did Not Agree To PSL Vs IPL Match Proposal: Islamabad United Owner