PSL 2021 Fan Holds Placards For Ben Cutting's Wife And TV Anchor Erin Holland; See Picture

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) got underway on February 20. Since it's commencement, the PSL 2021 has enthralled fans with some excellent cricket. With crowd being welcomed back at the stadiums, normalcy is being restored in Pakistan and fans have once again got the opportunity to witness live cricketing action.

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn has case of sour grapes? Fans lash out at ex-RCB star for picking PSL over IPL

Pakistan fans miss Erin Holland's presence at PSL 2021

While PSL fans are jubilant with the return of the tournament, they are missing Miss World Australia 2013 and TV presenter Erin Holland in the ongoing competition. For the unversed, Erin Holland was one of the presenters in the league in its fourth and fifth edition of the PSL in 2019 and 2020. However, she wasn't included in the presenters and commentators list for the PSL 2021.

On Monday, during one of PSL 2021's games, fans were holding placards where they revealed how they missed Holland's presence at PSL 2021. The images of the same went viral in no time as fans demanded PCB to rope in the Australian presenter for PSL 7. Here's a look at the post -

ALSO READ | PSL: Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars

Ahead of the start of PSL 2021, Holland had also expressed her disappointment at not being a part of PSL 2021. She retweeted a tweet by PSL's official Twitter handle which was about the tournament's commentators and presenters. Holland wished everyone the best, thanked fans for the support and hoped for a stint in PSL 7.

Very disappointed not to be involved this year. I wish everyone all the best for what’s sure to be a huge tournament again - thanks for all the support, and hope to see everyone again next year xx — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 17, 2021

ALSO READ | Cricket crowds in Karachi increased to 50% for PSL games

Last month, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting married Erin Holland in Byron Bay, New South Wales, at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay. The duo was set to tie the knot last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic their wedding was postponed twice. Cutting and Holland had announced their engagement a couple of years ago and they had also informed their fans about the same on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, Ben Cutting is in Pakistan currently where he is plying his trade for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021. The lanky-all rounder was also roped in by the KKR team 2021 at the IPL auction. Cutting who went unsold in the first round of the auction was purchased by KKR team 2021 at his base price of ₹75 lakh.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Hafeez PSL 2021 salary, earnings, net worth, house and top career stats

SOURCE: ERIN HOLLAND INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.