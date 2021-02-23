Mohammad Hafeez PSL 2021 Salary, Earnings, Net Worth, House And Top Career Stats

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has established himself as a force to reckon with, especially when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The veteran all-rounder has contributed significantly both with bat and ball and has successfully carved a niche for himself in Pakistan's line-up. The 40-year-old is currently plying his trade for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and has already made an impact with a stellar batting performance. Here we take a look at Mohammad Hafeez net worth figures and other details.

A look at Mohammad Hafeez net worth figure

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Mohammad Hafeez net worth is estimated to be around ₹72 crores. The player has been one of Pakistan's most prominent cricketers for more than a decade and a half, and the aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board for his appearances in international cricket. Moreover, he also is a popular name in various T20 leagues over the world and earns a handsome paycheck for his participation. Mohammad Hafeez also earns from brand endorsements. Hafeez has also invested in several real estate properties in Pakistan and resides in a luxurious house with his family.

Mohammad Hafeez stats in international cricket

Having played 55 Test matches for Pakistan, the seasoned campaigner has amassed 3652 runs in the longer format, and he also has picked up 53 wickets. He has also featured in 218 ODIs and has 6614 runs to his name along with 139 wickets. Mohammad Hafeez continues to represent Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. He has played 99 T20Is for Pakistan. The all-rounder has made several match-winning contributions for the Pakistani team in the format. He has amassed 2323 runs, and also has 14 half-centuries to his name. Moreover, Hafeez also has 54 wickets to his name.

Mohammad Hafeez PSL 2021: 40-year-old scores 33-ball 73

The player showcased exemplary batsmanship in Lahore Qalandars' second game of the season. Hafeez took the Quetta Gladiators' bowlers and smashed a quick-fire 73 from just 33 deliverers to help his side win their second successive game in the competition. The dynamic batter struck 6 massive sixes, and 5 breathtaking fours in his innings.

PSL 2021 live in India

Fans in India will also be able to enjoy the live matches of the T20 tournament. Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network for the live telecast of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The PSL 2021 live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website.

