PSL 2021 Postponed After 7 Players Test COVID-19 Positive, Tournament's Future In Doubt

The ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was postponed on Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

PSL postponed

The PSL 2021 has been abruptly postponed after a series of COVID-19 cases as the PCB confirmed on Thursday that three new cricketers from two different teams had tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally to seven. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

PCB cite health concerns as the reason for postponing PSL 2021

After the PCB had a meeting with the team franchises, they highlighted that the immediate next steps were to focus on the safety of all participants involved in PSL 2021. The PCB said that they "will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides." Moreover, even the previous edition of the tournament was postponed as cases increased as soon as the knockouts were going to be played.

Dale Steyn IPL comment

A few days before PSL 2021 was postponed, Dale Steyn made a comment on IPL that irked several Indian fans. While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Steyn said that as far as the PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League were concerened, there is an importance on the cricket. He claimed that people around him in these leagues just wanted to know about where I have played and how I went about it. On the other hand, there is more interest when it comes to money in the IPL. As a result, Steyn wished to bring good vibes to cricket teams, which is why he opted out of the IPL this year.

IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too.



My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues.

Social media and words out of context can often do that.



My apologies if this has upset anyone.

Much love — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 3, 2021

However, Steyn did apologize for his IPL comments on his Twitter handle. "IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone," wrote Steyn.

