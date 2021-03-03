Hassan Ali Trolled Online For Response To Dale Steyn's Controversial 'PSL Vs IPL' Tweet

South African pacer Dale Steyn stirred a massive controversy on Tuesday where he compared the IPL to PSL and also shared his experiences and differences about playing in both leagues. The right-arm quick claimed that in the IPL, there is a lot of emphasis on big names and the huge amount of money they rake in, which is why somewhere along the line 'cricket gets forgotten'. Steyn went on to claim that he notices an 'importance on cricket' in the PSL and Sri Lankan Premier League.

ALSO READ | Lalit Modi Slammed By Fans After Echoing Dale Steyn IPL Views In Viral 2018 Tweet

Hasan Ali calls Dale Steyn 'favourite' after latter calls PSL more rewarding than IPL

Steyn also said that playing in IPL is 'less rewarding' as compared to playing in leagues like PSL and LPL. Interestingly, the 37-year-old speedster has featured in 11 IPL seasons ever since he made his debut in the inaugural edition back in 2008. The Dale Steyn statement on the IPL got the fans buzzing as an unabating discussion on the same began on social media with fans, as well, as cricketers having their say.

Steyn also received a lot of backlash from Indian for his remarks on the IPL. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the South African for demeaning the mega league. Steyn, who plays for Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL 2021, has received support from teammate and fellow quick Hassan Ali amidst severe criticism. The Pakistani pacer took to Twitter and shared a photo with Steyn and mentioned that he is his favourite in the caption.

ALSO READ | PSL 2021 organisers to continue with postponed match on Tuesday despite 3 more COVID cases

Dale, you are my favourite. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bUNG8IdjLc — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 2, 2021

As expected, Hassan Ali's response to the Dale Steyn IPL statement didn't go down well with Indian fans. Netizens trolled and roasted the Pakistan cricketer for adding fuel to fire. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Hasan Ali supporting Dale Steyn statement about IPL.

whole psl prize pool aprrx 51 crore INR and

morris+kyle jmsn+richrdson+goutham =53 cr INR

these are bowlers sold for that much price that shows quality of cricket in IPL.

thats the tweet mate — ଆଦିବାସୀ (@Koraputiaa) March 2, 2021

I didn't understand that how Pakistani player write 41 words of English????? 🤔🤔🤔 — SARTHAK RAJPUT (@SarthakRajput02) March 3, 2021

Bhai tune wagah par bhi challangey maari thi na.. That's it. That's the tweet 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Siddharth 🇮🇳 (@imsidbagaria) March 2, 2021

Hassan Ali tmhe rohit shrma b yaad krta world k Baad se uske b tm favrt hooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shivay (@Shivay32463268) March 3, 2021

Rohit sharma is your favourite batsman.😄 Remember the name. That's it that's the tweet.. i hope tereko english samajh aa gayi hogi😂 — vivek kumar (@KumarIamvivek) March 2, 2021

OMG !! So much English in one line !! That too by a Pakistani cricketer !! That’s it, that’s the English !! — Souvik Majumder (@Souvik_Dec25) March 3, 2021

ALSO READ | Punjab Kings upset about no Mohali in IPL 2021 venues list, sweat over no home advantage

Ajinkya Rahane responds to Dale Steyn's 'PSL Vs IPL' remark

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also responded to South African speedster Dale Steyn's controversial PSL vs IPL comment, asserting that the IPL gave a platform to a lot of players both domestically and internationally to 'express' themselves. Dismissing the importance given to Steyn's comments, Rahane, who was addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, said that he would instead like to comment on the upcoming India Vs England Test.

"IPL gave the platform to express ourselves, to alot of Indians and overseas players. I don't know what Dale Steyn said, but we're here to talk about the Test match," said Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's CSK to remain 'Dad's Army' in IPL 2021 despite no Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav

SOURCE: HASAN ALI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.