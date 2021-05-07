PSL Steals Ahead Of IPL? Pakistan Cricket Board Asks UAE If It Can Host Tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally approached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to host the remaining games of the rescheduled 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) in the UAE. Following the suspension of IPL 2021 in India, the franchises of the PSL pre-emptively wrote to the PCB to resume the remaining matches of the tournament in the UAE as COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are too on a surge.

ANI quoted PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan who confirmed this and revealed that the UAE has emerged as the preferred venue for the PSL."We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors. While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

As per PCB, as the holiday period has already started in both the countries (Pakistan and UAE) and the Pakistan men's national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on June 23, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time.

Earlier, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was set to resume its matches from June 2, 2021, in Karachi. The players arriving for the league will have to follow a 7-day quarantine before entering the bio-bubble and therefore all the teams have to assemble by May 23. However, the changed situation with regards to the pandemic, made franchises nervous about the situation, which led to them approaching the PCB.

Various reports suggest that the BCCI is also seeking alternative venues to conclude the remainder of IPL 2021. Among the alternative venues, the UAE and England are on top. While English counties have already written to the ECB to stage IPL 2021, a report by ANI quoted a BCCI official who said that if the COVID situation in India is not under control by September, the BCCI is mulling to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE as they did last year.

PSL 6 suspended due to COVID-19 scare

Earlier in March, the Pakistan Super League 2021 was suspended after completing 14 matches since 7 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubbles of different teams. The PSL was suspended after March 4 as players starting testing positive for COVID-19 and the league had to come up with a decision for the safety of all involved.

