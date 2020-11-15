PSL Trolled Again As Rutherford Plays With Mumbai Gloves After Arriving In IPL Jersey

Caribbean all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has been at the receiving end once again. He was earlier trolled for wearing the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL ) champions Mumbai's jacket and face mask after he had landed in Karachi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and now, he has once again become a laughing stock on social media for a strange reason.

'Did you know?'

It so happened that Rutherford was spotted wearing Mumbai's pair of gloves while batting in the Super Over of their Qualifier match against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. And when this was noticed by the passionate cricket fans, it was just a matter of time before they had a hearty laugh at the expense of the Windies cricketer as well as PSL.

Here are some of the reactions:

Did You Know? Rutherford was playing with Mumbai Indians Gloves. 😂 #KKvsMS pic.twitter.com/MCwVrL8Sh4 — AQiB Majeed🚬 (@oii_Sutybaz) November 15, 2020

Rutherford playing for Karachi Kings Used the Gloves he got from Mumbai Indians. 🤣🤣🤣#IPL #PSL pic.twitter.com/LHX0NvD9TW — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) November 15, 2020

Hahaha — Nadeem Mazhar (@NadeemMazhar7) November 15, 2020

The Guyanese cricketer was a part of Mumbai's squad in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. He did not get a single game as the title-holders had their bases covered. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended their title and won the marquee tournament for a record fifth time by getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi in a one-sided finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Coming back to the contest, the match was tied after both teams had finished at identical scores of 141. However, it was the Karachi Kings that held their nerves in the Super Over and got the better of the Sultans by four runs. Multan were restricted to just 9 runs without losing a single wicket in response to Karachi's total of 13.

By the virtue of this win, the Karachi Kings advanced to the finals and will now face the winner of Eliminator 2 between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, November 17.

