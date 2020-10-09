IPL 2020: Punjab Bowling Coach Impressed With Young Leggie Ravi Bishnoi's Performance

Punjab bowling coach Charl Langeveldt is impressed with the young spinner Ravi Bishnoi who scalped three crucial wickets against Hyderabad on Thursday. The youngster sent back the dynamic duo of openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow just when it looked like they would bat Punjab out of the contest. Bishnoi finished with figures of 3-29 in his three overs.

'Ravi has done so well so far for us': Charl Langeveldt

"I think they showed a lot of character. Ravi has done so well so far for us. In just a game being a youngster coming back and showing your skills and getting three wickets for us is brilliant. I am happy very happy for him," Langeveldt said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle. "I think he is putting the hardwork and he performed well. He came on in a high-pressure game, he executed his skills it is important for him going into the next game," he added.

Punjab continue to languish at the bottom of the points table

Despite the leggie's remarkable bowling performance, the batsmen could not get the job done for Punjab as David Warner & Co. handed them a huge 69-run defeat. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Warner and Bairstow added 160 runs for the opening stand and when it appeared that the 'Orange Army' would score in excess of 225, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi applied breaks on their momentum to a certain extent. First, he had skipper David caught by his countryman Glenn Maxwell and then trapped Jonny Bairstow plumb in front of the wicket in the very same over just three runs short of what would have been a magnificent century. Even though the former champions lost a few more wickets towards the backend of their innings, Kane Williamson's short cameo helped them post a stiff total of 201/6 in their 20 overs.



In reply, Punjab were playing the catch-up game once they had lost their top-order for just 53 on the board. However, middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran kept his team's hopes alive as he registered the fastest half-century in IPL history (off 17 balls). At one stage it appeared as if he would single-handedly win the game for the 2014 finalists but it was not to be and when he was caught by T Natarajan at backward point off Rashid Khan (37-ball 77), it was just a matter of time before the Hyderabad bowlers ran through Punjab's lower order and they were eventually bundled out for 132 in the 17th over.

By the virtue of this loss, the KL Rahul-led side continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with five losses and a solitary win in six matches.

