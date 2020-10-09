Virender Sehwag Urges MS Dhoni To Encourage Under-fire Kedar Jadhav & Not Drop Him: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to entertain his fans. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh', who used to enthrall the cricketing community with his attacking strokeplay during his playing days, is now entertaining them with his commentary and analysis. Virender Sehwag recently started a series on Facebook named 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analyses the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches and also shares some hilarious anecdotes.

Virender Sehwag takes U-turn after insulting Kedar Jadhav as he asks MS Dhoni to motivate him

The former Indian cricketer was back with a new episode of 'Viru Ki Baithak' on Friday where he analysed Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Hyderabad and Punjab. Virender Sehwag also answered a few questions at the end of the episode in what has become a custom of sorts for him during the show daily. One of the fans asked Virender Sehwag if he feels Kedar Jadhav should be kept in Chennai's playing XI for the game against Bangalore on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag responded saying that Kedar Jadhav is a good player. He added that Kedar Jadhav has played for India in the past and is still doing so. However, he reckoned that Chennai skipper MS Dhoni will have to encourage and motivate Jadhav so that his performances can improve. Virender Sehwag further said that a couple of poor outings happen but he was hopeful that Kedar Jadhav will fare better in the upcoming games.

Virender Sehwag's latest comments on Kedar Jadhav come as a surprise considering that the Indian veteran had recently insulted the Chennai batsman on his show after the Yellow Army's loss against Kolkata. With 39 needed off 21 balls, Kedar Jadhav, who was sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, could manage to score only 7 runs off 12 balls. In fact, Kedar Jadhav scored his first run off his sixth ball when the required rate was over 12 runs per over.

Virender Sehwag called Kedar Jadhav 'useless decoration' in Hindi. Virender Sehwag added that forget about scoring boundaries, Jadhav didn't even want to take singles. According to Virender Sehwag, the real 'Man of the Match' was Kedar Jadhav, much like what fans have been claiming on social media sarcastically.

Meanwhile, as per the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Virat Kohli led Bangalore on Saturday, October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Bangalore match will be crucial for both the sides as they are coming on the back of defeats in their last games.

