Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has got fans hooked with blockbuster clashed and thrilling finishes. Tooth and nail battles in the quest of retaining their positions at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table have got enthusiasts invested in the dynamics of the standings. With every contest ensuring a shift in a team's position in the league, the duels are bound to get fiercer in the coming days. Punjab's Super Over triumph over Mumbai on Sunday proved to be monumental for the KL Rahul-led side in their pursuit of a top-half spot.

Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs: Punjab eke out contest

The 36th league match of Dream11 IPL will go down in history for the sheer experience it provided to the fans. The enthralling Super Over between Kolkata and Hyderabad in the afternoon encounter had set the bar high for the day. The second of the double-header did not disappoint as Mumbai and Punjab put up a remarkable show. With both teams neck-and-neck in the contest, as many as two Super Overs had to be played to decide an ultimate winner.

Electing to bat first, the Mumbai side posted a stiff total of 176 for their counterparts riding on Quinton de Kock's gutsy half-century at the top and a flourish from Kieron Pollard at the back end. Punjab captain KL Rahul continued his supreme form as he racked up his fifth half-century of the season in the chase.

The match went down the wire and Chris Jordan's run-out on the final ball ensured a second Super Over of the day. The two sides were involved in yet another stalemate, with scores tied in the Super Over as well. Punjab eventually grabbed the precious two points after winning the battle in a nail-biting second Super Over of the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

Their epic win against the defending champions guided Punjab to the sixth spot on the points table. Mumbai hold on to the second position despite going down against KL Rahul's men. Delhi remain top of the standings, while Rajasthan are now the wooden spooners.

Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

Chennai vs Rajasthan live

MS Dhoni's men take on the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan today as the bottom two teams are slated to feature in the 37th league match of the season. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium of Abu Dhabi will host the encounter between the two sides. The Chennai vs Rajasthan live fixture is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST start.

Image source: IPL / Twitter

