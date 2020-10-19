KL Rahul Achieves Massive Record By An Indian In Dream11 IPL History Post Win Vs Mumbai

Punjab defeated Mumbai in a thrilling second Super Over at Dubai on Sunday, October 18 in the 36th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Skipper KL Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his 51-ball 77, which was followed by a moment of wicketkeeping brilliance in the first of the two Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs of the evening. Interestingly, the stylish right-handed batsman also unlocked a major IPL record during the course of his match-winning knock.

Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs: Punjab players celebrate win

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal Stand Tall For Punjab

KL Rahul becomes first Indian to scale 500-plus runs in three successive IPL seasons

The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 stats section now reads 525 runs in nine matches. The cricketer scaled the 500-run mark during his 77-run innings against Mumbai on Sunday, October 18. Moreover, he is currently the leading run-scorer of the season and is followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal at No. 2, who is well behind with 393 runs.

Interestingly, KL Rahul surpassed the 500-run mark for the third season in a row after he aggregated 659 and 593 runs in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He became the first Indian ever and the third batsman overall in the history of the IPL to achieve the landmark. Previously, David Warner scaled the 500-run mark in consecutive seasons from 2014 till 2019 (did not play in 2018), and Chris Gayle, who achieved the feat from 2011 till 2013 for Bangalore.

Also Read | KL Rahul, Punjab Aim To Avoid Unwanted Dream11 IPL Record Ahead Of Bangalore Clash

Dream11 IPL top run getters of the season: KL Rahul extends tally with batting heroics

Match 36 - @klrahul11 is adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 77 off 51 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Ctjf4g8GqO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'I Don't Even Have Words' Says KL Rahul After Punjab Steal A Last-ball Thriller

A look into KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 stats section houses some staggering numbers. While he is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season, he is 132 runs ahead of second-best Mayank Agarwal. KL Rahul scored his 525 runs at an imperial average of 75, smacking a massive ton and five half-centuries in the process. Moreover, he also holds the record for the highest individual score of the season as he came up clutch with a monstrous 132* off just 69 balls against a hapless Bangalore side.

Also Read | KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.