'Putting In A Lot Of Work': Pat Cummins Showcases Unwavering Support For David Warner

Australia opener David Warner has not had the best of the Ashes 2023 series so far and has only made 141 runs from six innings. Warner's average has also been 23.50 on this occasion and has also continued his bizarre record of getting dismissed to English pacer Stuart Broad. The left-handed batsman was taken down by Broad twice in both innings of the Headingley Test.

England won the third Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets

English pacer Mark Wood was the hero of the match after taking seven wickets in the entire game

Australia lead the five-match series by 2-1

Pat Cummins backs David Warner ahead of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has showcased his support towards Aussie opener David Warner and said that the left-handed Aussie batsman has done really well till now in the series. Cummins said as per ESPNcricinfo:

I think Warner has been going really well. I thought at Lord's, he was really impressive. Last week, like many of us, he probably didn't contribute as much as he would have liked with the bat. He's been out there over the last couple of days putting in a lot of work, but I think on this tour he has shown a lot of good signs and hasn't quite kicked on to make that big score. Some of those innings he's played under really tough circumstances have made it easy for (Steven) Smith to come in and score runs, or the like

Cummins added:

We'll chat about the opening combinations but I imagine it will stay the same

While David Warner's place in the playing XI has a big question mark, the visitors too have a daunting task of choosing between all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. Green was ruled out of the third Ashes 2023 Test due to injury and Marsh was brought as his replacement. Mitchell Marsh gave a strong performance, struck a century, and has every justification for keeping his spot in the upcoming Ashes Test.