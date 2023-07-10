Starc And Pat Cummins Collide While Taking Brook's Catch During A Tense Run-chase - WATCH

The Ashes 2023 is getting more intense as Australia failed to win the 3rd Test of the series at Headingley after England won the game by 3 wickets after coming back into the competition trailing by 2-0 against the Aussies. England has succeeded to survive in the series as they will have now beat Australia in the next Test to increase their hopes of winning their first Ashes competition since they last won it in 2015.

3 things you need to know

The series score of Ashes after the first 3 matches stands 2-1 in favor of Australia.

England chased a target of 251 runs in the 3rd Test

Mark Wood of the England Cricket team was the player of the match in the 3rd Test in Leeds

Read More: WATCH: Virat Kohli Turns Batting Mentor For Young Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead Of IND Vs WI

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc survived a catching error

Mitchell Starc, the brilliant Australian fast bowler, had an unusual collision with his skipper Pat Cummins while attempting to grab Harry Brook's catch on the fourth day of the Ashes 2023 Test series. Despite Starc's outstanding performance of five wickets in the last innings, his efforts were unable to earn a victory for his team.

Sony Sports, which is the official broadcasting partner of The Ashes posted the video of the collision between the two Aussies. While going for the catch, Starc and Cummins collided but still managed to complete the catch. The footage also showed the two guys' friendship as they embraced one another after the catch. The footage was captioned: "Mitchell Starc's magic continues as he brings an end to Harry Brook's impressive innings of 75 runs."

What is Harry Brook’s new record?

Harry Brook attempted to pull a short ball during the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series but instead ended up edging it. As a result, the ball flew straight into Pat Cummins' hands, who ran from mid-off to complete the catch, ending Brook's remarkable innings of 75 runs. Notably, Brook made history by becoming the first individual to amass 1000 Test runs with the minimum number of balls faced (1058), becoming the fastest player to do so.

Read More: 'Now, There’s Fab 3': Former Indian cricketer makes shocking omission from 'Fab Four'

England prevailed by three wickets in a nail-biting match, surviving the series. The English bowling attack, led by Mark Wood, immediately took control of the match by taking early wickets. In the first innings, Wood took five wickets single-handedly. Ben Stokes scored an important 80-run knock in England's first innings, greatly boosting the team's total of 237 runs.

The Australian batting order, on the other hand, had trouble in their second innings, scoring just 254 runs. Travis Head, who scored 77 runs, had the star performance. Brook's valiant efforts in the match's final innings were crucial in giving England the win. Although Australia currently leads the Ashes 2023 series 2-1, the victory gave England encouragement and energy. The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 is set to be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from July, 19th 2023.