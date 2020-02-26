QAT Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Semi-final Match Details

Qatar will face the United Arab Emirates in the second semi-final of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The QAT vs UAE live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Wednesday, February 26 at 11:00 AM IST. Iqbal Hussain will captain Qatar and Ahmed Raza will lead the United Arab Emirates in the QAT vs UAE live match. Let us take a look at the QAT vs UAE Dream11 prediction, QAT vs UAE Dream11 team and the QAT vs UAE match prediction that will bring you the most favourable results during the QAT vs UAE live match.

QAT vs UAE Dream11 prediction: QAT vs UAE playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the QAT vs UAE playing 11 will be formed.

QAT vs UAE Dream11 prediction: Qatar -

Iqbal Hussain (captain), Mohammed Rizlan (wicketkeeper), Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Tamoor Sajjad, Khurram Shahzad, Awais Malik, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah (12th man)

QAT vs UAE Dream11 prediction: United Arab Emirates -

Ahmed Raza (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Chirag Suri, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan (12th man).

Now lets move to the QAT vs UAE Dream11 team.

QAT vs UAE Dream11 team: QAT vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizlan

Batsmen: Kamran Khan (vice-captain), Chirag Suri, Zaheer Ibrahim, Ansh Tandon

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Tamoor Sajjad, Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, IH Chaudhry, Junaid Siddique

Please keep in mind that the QAT vs UAE Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The QAT vs UAE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

QAT vs UAE Dream11 team: Match Preview

Qatar ended up second in Group A with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Bahrain and their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tamoor Sajjad and Kamran Khan. Their best bowlers were Awais Malik and Mohammed Nadeem.

The United Arab Emirates ended up first in Group B with three wins out of three games. Their last game was against Saudi Arabia and they won by 12 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri. Their best bowlers in the game were Ahmed Raza and Rohan Mustafa.

The QAT vs UAE live match can be expected to be won by the United Arab Emirates, according to our QAT vs UAE match prediction.

QAT vs UAE Dream11 team: QAT vs UAE live

The QAT vs UAE live match can be live-streamed on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube page.

