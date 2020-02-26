Qatar Vs UAE Live Scores, Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, ACC T20 Semi-final Preview

Qatar will face the United Arab Emirates in the second semi-final of the ACC Western Region T20 on Wednesday, February 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) at 11 AM IST. Qatar will be led by Iqbal Hussain while the UAE will be led by Ahmed Raza in the QAT vs UAE live match. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming QAT vs UAE live match including the QAT vs UAE live streaming, Qatar vs UAE live score and pitch and weather report of the Qatar vs UAE cricket match.

QAT vs UAE live streaming details: Where to watch QAT vs UAE live match in India?

The QAT vs UAE live streaming for the Qatar vs UAE cricket match can be live-streamed on the ACC's YouTube page (here). In the Indian subcontinent, the Qatar vs UAE live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter. The Qatar vs UAE live score can also be found on the ICC's official website.

QAT vs UAE live streaming: Qatar vs UAE cricket pitch report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5, which could impact the Qatar vs UAE live score.

Qatar vs UAE T20: Qatar vs UAE live score determined by the weather report

According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 30-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 22-degree Celcius for the Qatar vs UAE cricket match. There is no rain predicted during the QAT vs UAE live match, making it likely to be a full Qatar vs UAE cricket match.

QAT vs UAE live match: Qatar vs UAE T20 preview

In our Qatar vs UAE T20 preview, Qatar ended up second in Group A with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Bahrain and their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tamoor Sajjad and Kamran Khan. Their best bowlers were Awais Malik and Mohammed Nadeem.

The United Arab Emirates ended up first in Group B with three wins out of three games. Their last game was against Saudi Arabia and they won by 12 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri. Their best bowlers in the game were Ahmed Raza and Rohan Mustafa.

The QAT vs UAE live match can be expected to be won by United Arab Emirates, according to our Qatar vs UAE cricket match prediction.

