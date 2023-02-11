R Ashwin Breaks Legendary Shane Warne's Record, Equals Anil Kumble's Spectacular Test Feat

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday shattered legendary Shane Warne's record during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match against Australia. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third innings of the match to break multiple records including that of former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. It was Ashwin's 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket, the seventh most in Test cricket and second-highest for an active cricketer. Only James Anderson has more fifers than Ashwin among active cricketers in the longest format.

The five-wicket haul also helped Ashwin complete 320 Test wickets at home, pushing him ahead of Warne's tally of 319 wickets. 25 of Ashwin's 31 five-wicket hauls came on home soil, which is equal to Kumble's feat. The duo stands joint third on the list after Sri Lankan spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan (45) and Rangana Herath (26). Ashwin with 97 wickets has now become the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Kumble (111). He has broken Harbhajan Singh and Nathan Lyon's records of 95 wickets each.

India vs Australia, 1st Test

Apart from Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja also put on an incredible performance in the match. Thanks to Ashwin and Jadeja's brilliant performances, India won by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each on Saturday to help India round up the Australians on Day 3 of the match. Earlier, India posted a mammoth 400 runs on the board after bowling the Aussies out for just 177 runs in the first innings of the match. Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century to help India's cause.

Image: bcci.tv