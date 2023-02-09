Ravindra Jadeja Is Being Accused Of Ball Tampering; Here's Real Truth Behind Viral Video

The ongoing first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been marred by controversy after allegations of ball tampering against India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. A video of Jadeja is doing rounds on social media, where the left arm-spinner can be seen applying an ointment to his spinning finger. Australian media is circulating the video suggesting that Jadeja was trying to tamper with the ball.

However, it has been learnt that Jadeja was only applying an ointment for sore fingers and nothing else. The video shows Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj passing the ointment to Jadeja as the latter gets ready to bowl his over. It is pertinent to note that Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match to help bowl the Aussies out for just 177 runs. Thanks to Jadeja's brilliant performance, India are currently in the driving seat in the first Test in Nagpur.

the crying is unreal! he was applying ointment

the pitch was same for both aus and india or are u suggesting we changed the pitch when India came to bat ??

FOCUS on the game stop with these nonsense conspiracy theories#BGT2023 #INDvAUS #Jadeja

pic.twitter.com/aqrpYSzBTU — professor!!! (@_hamidonfire) February 9, 2023

Throughout the video, it can be seen that Jadeja is not touching the ball and only applying ointment on a sore finger. Earlier, the Australian media attempted to create a controversy around the VCA Stadium pitch. They accused the BCCI and Indian curators of pitch doctoring ahead of the first Test match on Wednesday. Australian media often tries to get into the opposition's head by creating unnecessary issues ahead of every big series. Playing in India is not going to be a cakewalk for the Pat Cummins-led side, which the Australian media knows very well and hence they keep making an unnecessary fuss.

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Day 1

In the first innings of the match, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia struggled to perform and was dismissed for a mere 177 runs. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with their exceptional bowling skills as Jadeja took five wickets and Ashwin claimed three.

The opening batsmen for Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, were removed cheaply by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, providing India with an early advantage. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne tried to save the Australian team with their batting, scoring 82 runs together before Jadeja took three quick wickets. This was Jadeja's first international match after returning from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup last year.

Jadeja's excellent performance with the ball saw Australia go from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Ashwin then returned to the field to help India bowl out Australia for just 177 runs. Indian openers Rohit and Rahul then put on 76 runs on the board before the latter was removed. At stumps on Day 1, India are 77/1. Rohit will resume batting for India on Day 2 alongside Ashwin.

