R Ashwin Brutally Trolls David Warner After TikTok Gets Banned By Indian Government

Cricketing action all across the world has been at a halt for over four months now. This has led to cricketers resorting to several methods to spend their time. While some have opted to utilize social media to interact with their fans, the likes of David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal have turned towards TikTok.

R Ashwin trolls David Warner after India bans TikTok

However, in a turn of events on Monday, the Government of India announced that it would ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok due to privacy issues. The Government has decided to ban the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. It also stated that the move to ban these Chinese apps will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

The decision to ban these apps is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. There has been a widespread call to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the deadly clash that took place in Galwan Valley earlier this month.

As soon as the government made the announcement, India spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter to troll David Warner. The SRH captain has been immensely popular on the social media platform thanks to his funny videos and dance moves. David Warner joined TikTok during the lockdown and became an instant hit among, which helped him gain millions of followers both on TikTok and Instagram. Several videos of him dancing with his daughters and wife on Hindi and Telugu songs have gone viral. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Australian international has already garnered more than 4 million followers on TikTok and most of his followers are from India.

Without wasting any time, R Ashwin tried to rub salt on David Warner's wounds by tagging the left-hander as he wrote “Appo Anwar?” which is a dialogue from superstar actor Rajnikanth’s 1995 film “Baashha”. The tweet from R Ashwin roughly translates to: “So, what’s David Warner going to do now?

R Ashwin's tweet trolling David Warner left fans in splits. The tweet was flooded with several memes and hilarious comments. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

He cancelled his contract with SRH. — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) June 29, 2020

I think @davidwarner31 would desist coming to India to play IPL since tik tok is banned. — Naren Vaidyanathan (@narenvj87) June 29, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ IMNAJEEBH/ R ASHWIN INSTAGRAM