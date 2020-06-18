Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation While Backing Plan To Get David Warner Out: R Ashwin

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has often been full of praise for Virat Kohli's captaincy, although there were unsubstantiated rumours of a fallout between the duo in mid-2019 after Ashwin was dropped from a Test match overseas. However, in a recent interview, Ashwin shared an anecdote from India's 2017 Test match against Australia in Bangalore, in which R Ashwin was part of the playing XI. R Ashwin has revealed how he was taken aback by the gesture of Virat Kohli after he told him about his plan to dismiss Australian opener, David Warner.

R Ashwin narrates plan of getting David Warner out in 2017 Test

While speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, R Ashwin revealed how Virat Kohli was playing PlayStation in his hotel room with wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha when the incident took place. R Ashwin narrated how he went up to Virat Kohli and told him about the fact that how just because Nathon Lyon picked up wickets in the first innings, people have started saying that R Ashwin should be picking up wickets and roll over the opposition as well.

Ashwin later went on to reveal that he told Virat Kohli that instead of listening to others, he wanted to be in his own cocoon. R Ashwin planned to go over the wicket to David Warner even if the plan sounded defensive. R Ashwin added that he planned to put the game in pause mode without Australia wrestling the initiative. This is because he felt that both David Warner and Matt Renshaw had practised a lot of balls from off-spinners coming around the wicket.

R Ashwin moved by Virat Kohli's gesture

During the course of the interview, R Ashwin went out to reveal how he was moved by the reaction of Virat Kohli after he communicated the plan to get David Warner dismissed. He said that after listening to the idea, Virat Kohli reiterated his belief in the off-spinner and went back to playing his game. R Ashwin said "He listened to my idea for a minute, started playing the game and said, 'Do what you want, I have complete belief in you.'

And the next day he started bowling over the stumps.R Ashwin then went on to explain how he got David Warner out in that Test match. He revealed how he started hitting the rough and bowled David Warner to get him dismissed. The camaraderie between Virat Kohli and R Ashwin was on display recently as well. The duo was communicating via an Instagram live session during the India lockdown. The duo talked about how cricket may change once the India lockdown gets lifted and the sport can resume. Virat Kohli went on to say how everyone would have to fold their hands and stay away while meeting each other, rather than instinctively clapping or hi-fiving each other during sessions.

Image Courtesy: instagram/virat.kohli, instagram/rashwin99