R Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson From Top Spot, Becomes New No.1 Test Bowler In World

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the new No. 1 Test bowler in the ICC rankings, replacing English pace veteran James Anderson. Ashwin now found himself at the summit of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, having claimed the milestone for the first time in 2015. Since then, the 37-year-old off-spinner has found himself in the top position on several occasions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shed light on Ashwin’s achievement and said, “Ashwin has an opportunity to extend his latest stay in the No.1 spot in India's remaining two Tests on home soil in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Ashwin is the third No.1 Test bowler in as many weeks, after Anderson replaced Australia captain Pat Cummins at the summit last time around. The trio continue to make up the top three bowlers in the latest rankings”.

R Ashwin leads the rankings chart with 864 points

It is worth noting that Anderson became the no. 1 ranked bowler last month after replacing Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. Anderson was rewarded for his brilliant show in the first Test against New Zealand, but now finds himself in the second spot. While Ashwin leads the rankings with a total of 864 points, Anderson is second with 859 points and Cummins is third with 858 points.

R Ashwin’s impressive show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

R Ashwin has been phenomenal in the Border-Gavaskar trophy so far as he has grabbed 14 wickets so far in only two games. In the first Test against Australia, Ashwin took a three-wicket haul in the first innings, before registering a fifer in the third. In the second Test, he three wickets in the both batting innings of Australia.

Ashwin follows Jadeja in ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings

Meanwhile, courtesy of his tally of 17 wickets in the first two Tests, Ashwin’s spin twin Ravindra Jadeja also gained valuable points and climbed to eighth in the Bowling Rankings. Jadeja also sits at the top of the ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder Rankings with 460 points. Ashwin is second on the list with 376 points, while Axar Patel sits fifth on the list with 283 points.