India Spinner R Ashwin Bidding For Players In The TNPL Auction Breaks The Internet

The first-ever player's auction for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) was held in Mahabalipuram on February 23 and February 24. While several high-profile players from the state attracted impressive bids from the participating, a senior India player was seen bidding for Dindigul Dragons. It was none other than Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who was seen bidding on behalf of his team at the TNPL 2023 Auction.

Ashwin was retained by the franchise ahead of the inaugural auctions, as the tournament shed the previously used drafting format to acquire players. The 36-year-old veteran spinner was seen at the Dindigul Dragons table, days after helping India to take a 2-0 lead against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. As TNPL shared images from the auction, Indian cricket fans were quick to take note of it and took to Twitter, to express their thoughts.

'Ash Anna got some business skills too': Fans react to Ashwin bidding at TNPL Auction

Ravi Ashwin bidding for players during the TNPL auction. pic.twitter.com/sgyRuzb7Xp — 𐍃𐌵𐌱𐌷𐌻𐌽𐌺𐌻𐍂 (@Suvhu0854) February 24, 2023

Anna managing so many things at once — Ritesh (@Ritesh46280636) February 24, 2023

When you don't have to do something but mom told you to do it pic.twitter.com/arGGcymTwA — vishal🤦‍♂️ (@VishalRY03) February 24, 2023

Ash anna got some business skills too ☺️ pic.twitter.com/azGEhicBhj — KAPIL JAIN (@kapil181997) February 24, 2023

Confidence level of players for whom Ravi Ashwin lifting the paddle pic.twitter.com/7yX8wWLnFg — ashu (@im7_ashu) February 24, 2023

R Ashwin's recent exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ashwin returned with a six-wicket match haul, helping India to win the second Test match against Australia by six wickets. He took 3/57 in the first innings as Australia were restricted to 263/10 in the first innings. After India scored 262 runs in the second innings, Ashwin registered figures of 3/59 in the third, where Australia collapsed at 113 runs.

India cruised to the target on Day 3 itself and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Interestingly, Ashwin also completed a total of 100 wickets against Australia in Test cricket. Earlier in the first Test, R Ashwin claimed the milestone of registering 450 Test wickets as he took a three-wicket haul in the first innings and followed up with a five-wicket haul in the second.

Coming back to the TNPL 2023 Auction, Sai Sudarshan became the most expensive player to be sold at the event. He bagged a bid worth INR 21.6 Lakh from Lyca Kovai Kings. Sudarshan plays for the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise in the Indian Premier League.