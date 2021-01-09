R Ashwin Lauded For Dismissing 'bunny' David Warner 10 Times In Test Cricket: WATCH

The Indian team was bowled out for just 244 on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. After conceding a 94-run lead, India started the second innings on a bright note as they dismissed both Australian openers Will Pucovski and David Warner in quick succession.

R Ashwin dismissed David Warner for record 10th time in Test cricket

While Pucovski was caught behind of Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by R Ashwin for 13. Ashwin who is renowned for making left-handers dance to his tunes was at it once again as he claimed the wicket of Warner. Notably, this is the 10th time in Test cricket that Ashwin has dismissed Warner, which is the most for him against a batsman. Ashwin has dismissed former England captain Alastair Cook nine times.

Australia lose their second wicket ☝️



R Ashwin has trapped David Warner in front for 13!



What a start for India 🙌#AUSvIND: https://t.co/Zuk24dsH1t pic.twitter.com/y5ojbkcE1O — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2021

Moreover, what is remarkable is that Warner who has sensational numbers in Australia in Test match cricket, has never found success against Ashwin even on home soil. The southpaw has scored just 36 runs against Ashwin in Australia at a miserable average of 7.20 while getting dismissed by the offie on five occasions. Remarkably, Warner was Ashwin's 193rd left-handed victim which in itself is a world record. Ashwin is followed by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who has dismissed 131 left-handers in his Test career.

Twitter was abuzz after Ashwin dismissed his 'bunny' Warner for a record 10th time. Several reactions poured as fans lauded the off-spinner and his record against southpaws. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Ashwin has got Warner 10 times and Cook 9 times in Tests - Dont think anyone is as good as Ashwin to left handers. One of the finest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2021

Most time dismissing Warner in Tests:



12 Broad

10 Ashwin

9 Anderson — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 9, 2021

Ashwin to Left handers a sight to beholdpic.twitter.com/dpFDMpQeMG — . (@sanket7262) January 9, 2021

Love watching Ashwin bowl, ball does a hell of a lot — Geraint (@methead13) January 9, 2021

Ashwin and Left-hand batters

Likes Jadeja and Run outs..👌👌#INDvsAUS — Vijaymad 2.O (@imPVK94B) January 9, 2021

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after getting dismissed for 244 and conceding a 94-run lead, India made a bright start to their second innings by sending both Australian openers back in the hut. While Will Pucovski's was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, David Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashwin for 13. However, Australia's batting mainstays Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship by playing some cautious cricket. At the time of publishing this article, Australia's scorecard read 87/2 after 21 overs with Labuschagne batting on 35 and Smith unbeaten on 21.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

