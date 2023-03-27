IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Name Former SRH Pacer As Prasidh Krishna's Replacement

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kickstart on 31st March as Gujarat Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. But ahead of the cash-rich tournament most of the franchises have been severely dealt with massive injury setbacks as several players have been ruled out of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna will not be seen in this edition of the IPL as he underwent an operation recently and will need time to recover.

Former SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma joins Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan have now announced they have roped in former Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma as a replacement for Krishna. Sharma has been one of the most experienced bowlers in the IPL and has also plied his trade for Punjab Kings in the past.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow too became a victim as the English international won't be a part of the IPL 2023. Punjab already confirmed the arrival of Matthew Short in place of the injured Bairstow.

An official IPL statement read:

Punjab Kings have signed uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow. The England wicket-keeper batter is ruled out of TATA IPL 2023 as he is yet to fully recover from an injury he sustained in September. This will be Short’s maiden IPL season. The opening batter was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recent edition of the Big Bash League for scoring 458 runs and taking 11 wickets with his off-spin. Short has been signed for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.