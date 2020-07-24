'Babar's Time Will Come Too': R Ashwin On The Youngster's Comparison With Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that Babar Azam's comparison with Virat Kohli will put more pressure on the youngster. Babar has been the top-ranked T20I batsman since 2018 while Kohli has been top-ranked batsman across all formats in the past and is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman. Azam has been compared with Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest batsman to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper in May this year.

'Babar's time will come too': Ravichandran Ashwin

“I really enjoy Babar Azam’s batting. I watched the century he scored in Australia. Comparisons with Virat Kohli will put pressure on him, which is unfair. Kohli is one of the finest cricketers the world has produced. I am sure Babar’s time will come too,” said Ashwin while speaking to ARY Sports.

Virat Kohli's successful journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

The batting megastar will next be seen in action during IPL 2020 where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively. According to various reports, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.

The complete schedule of the tournament will be out next week.

(Image Courtesy: AP)