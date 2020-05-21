R Ashwin Calls '3-ball Set' Against Chris Gayle In IPL 2011 Final As Best Spell Ever

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) recently recalled one of his match-winning bowling spells from the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin, who was representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the time, squared-up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) run-machine Chris Gayle in the final. The CSK bowler dismissed the batsman for a three-ball duck which he believes to be one of his finest three-ball set he has ever bowled in his career.

R Ashwin gets nostalgic with his three-ball spell against Chris Gayle

R Ashwin, who is slated to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 season, was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with his new franchise. The cricketer recalled his IPL 2011 final spell in which he ended up with match-winning figures of 3-16 in his 4 overs. While R Ashwin dismissed Chris Gayle for a duck in the title clash, the off-spinner compared the ball he bowled to the West Indian to the one he bowled to Jesse Ryder during the earlier phase of the same season.

Ashwin stated that he maintained his attacking approach against Ryder even though the New Zealander had hit him for a six the previous ball. The off-spinner got his revenge as he knocked over the New Zealand batsman with an arm-ball in his very next attempt. He revealed that he tried a similar approach agains the in-form Chris Gayle in the final.

In the 2011 final, CSK had set an imposing 206-run target against a Chris Gayle-fuelled RCB batting line-up. With 608 runs, the left-handed batsman was the highest run-scorer of the tournament and RCB’s best chance to stop CSK’s juggernaut. Bowling to Chris Gayle in the first over, R Ashwin bowled a short of a length delivery that turned away from the batsman first-up. The spinner forced Gayle to play inside the line. A change in pace on the third delivery finally gave R Ashwin his much-deserved wicket as he induced an outside edge off Chris Gayle’s bat. His early dismissal shattered the RCB batting line-up as they fell short of their target by 58 runs.

R Ashwin and Chris Gayle in Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

After years of rivalry between R Ashwin and Chris Gayle in the IPL, the two cricketers finally became teammates through KXIP. Both players were inducted into the KXIP franchise ahead of the IPL 2018 season. While Chris Gayle will continue his batting role for the Punjab-based unit in 2020, R Ashwin got transferred to Delhi Capitals after his two-year stint as KXIP captain.

