Matthew Hayden Admits Beating KXIP And MI In 2010 As Two Favourite All-time IPL Moments

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and India wide lockdown prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. The tournament was originally slated to commence on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While fans and cricketers from various countries continue to stay indoors amid the lockdown, former Australian and CSK cricketer Matthew Hayden recently took to Twitter and shared his favourite IPL memories of all time.

Matthew Hayden recalls favourite IPL moments

On Monday, former CSK opening batsman Matthew Hayden took to social media and revealed some of his favourite IPL moments of all time. Incidentally, both moments are from the 2010 edition of the tournament which was also Matthew Hayden’s last outing for CSK in the IPL.

The dynamic cricketer described CSK’s away match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as one of his favourite moments where captain MS Dhoni got his side over the line with just two balls to spare. In an all-important match for CSK, the ‘Yellow Brigade’ were chasing a stiff target of 193 to qualify for the playoffs. While Hayden himself scored only 5 in the innings, CSK veterans Suresh Raina scored 46 runs from 27 balls and MS Dhoni smacked 54 from 29 deliveries. When CSK were required 16 to win from the final over, MS Dhoni launched KXIP’s pacer Irfan Pathan for a boundary and two massive sixes to register a memorable victory.

The @IPL has been a huge part of all our lives. Wanted to share my favourite #MyIPLmoment to fill the gap before live action starts again. I would like to nominate @ImRaina to share his favourite IPL moment. Bless you all🙏 @ChennaiIPL @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/4lMytmHFiP — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) April 13, 2020

Matthew Hayden then recalled the IPL 2010 final to highlight another one of his favourite memories from the franchise. For the summit clash, CSK faced Mumbai Indians and scored 168-5 while batting first. The left-hander managed only 17 while Suresh Raina once again top-scored for the side with a well-made 57 from just 35 balls. Matthew Hayden described a moment from the 19th over of Mumbai Indians innings as his favourite where he dove ahead and took a low catch at mid-off to send a well-set Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion. CSK won the final by 22 runs and were eventually crowned as IPL champions in 2010 for the first time in tournament’s history.

