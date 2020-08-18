R Ashwin Recalls MS Dhoni Getting Emotional After His Test Retirement In December 2014

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting emotional after having played his final Test match in December 2014. MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from the longest format on December 30, 2014, i.e. moments after the 'Boxing Day' Test match against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. He has represented India in 90 Tests. Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday evening.

'Shed a few tears': Ravichandran Ashwin

“I remember when he retired from Test cricket in 2014, I was batting with him to save the match in Melbourne. But once we lost, he simply picked up a stump and walked off saying he’s done. It was quite an emotional moment for him. Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina and I were sitting in his room that evening. He was still wearing his Test match jersey through the entire night and he shed a few tears as well,” said Ashwin while interacting on his YouTube channel. “I first met him as a net bowler during an India-West Indies ODI at Chepauk. And then when I joined Chennai Super Kings in 2008, I got to work with him and learn a lot. He had that long hair when I met him earlier but then after spending time with him at CSK I realised what a mature leader he was,” the veteran offie added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will also be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after that heart-breaking semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019, as he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

R Ashwin in IPL 2020

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was released by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab who he had led for two seasons during the IPL 2020 Auctions and was brought by the Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently India's Test specialist and has not been playing white-ball cricket since 2017 due to the emergence of wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. He might next be seen in action during India's tour of Australia later this year where Kohli & Co. will be hoping to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series.

