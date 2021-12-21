'Like MS Dhoni Always Said...': R Ashwin Narrates How He Got Over 'mental Trauma'

Although veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has enjoyed some of his best cricket in recent times, it was not that long ago when he underwent some major struggles. The 35-year old lost his place in both the ODI and T20I sides in 2017 when former Team India coach Ravi Shastri called Kuldeep Yadav the team's best overseas spinner.

And that was not the end of his struggles, as, during India's tour of Australia in 2018/19, Ashwin was forced to miss three games due to fitness concerns despite helping his side win the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval. Following Shastri's remarks, Ashwin explained how he underwent mental trauma and how MS Dhoni's advice helped him through this struggle.

MS Dhoni's advice helped R Ashwin get through mental trauma

In an interview with Cricket Monthly, R Ashwin discussed his mental health struggles after Ravi Shastri dropped him from the squad because of failing multiple fitness tests. "I think my self-awareness is very high. And I think a lot. So it was even harder for me. If you get injured, and you're coming back, it'll still be in your head. But if you get injured and go through the kind of mental trauma I had to go through, it is even more difficult. And I think I'm extremely well placed for the experience. I'm very well placed to face the adversities of life, for which I'm grateful," said the 35-year old.

Ashwin answers #CricketTwitter. 40 questions, 40 answers.



Presenting '40 Shades of Ash', unraveling different facets of Ash the cricketer & the human being.



Twitter, this is an exclusive video for you. We're sure you will love it! ☺️@ashwinravi99



🛑 https://t.co/SLZaJdekRZ pic.twitter.com/p92TeH8zyt — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) December 16, 2021

While facing the mental trauma, Ashwin recalled a piece of advice given by MS Dhoni that helped him recover from his slump. "I have never feared failure in my life. So to go out there on the ground and fail in terms of performance, it's fine. Like MS Dhoni always said, it is processes vs results. I believe I certainly have cracked the process. I don't fear failing in front of millions or billions of people. It means nothing. At least I have got the [opportunity] to go out there and succeed or fail, which most people don't get."

R Ashwin played a key part in the IND vs NZ Test series

R Ashwin played a key role in the recently concluded India vs New Zealand Test series as he performed brilliantly with both ball and bat. After picking up six wickets in the first Test, Ashwin followed up his performances with eight wickets in the second match. Meanwhile, he also contributed 70 runs in the first game, performances that helped him win the player of the series title.

The Men in Blue will now hope that the off-spinner can repeat a similar feat in upcoming India vs South Africa test series scheduled to commence on December 26.