R Ashwin Reveals How India Succeeded In Breaching Australia's Fortress To Rewrite History

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said he reckoned that Gabba must really be Australia's fortress given the way they were hyping about the venue. Prior to the recently-concluded Test match, the Aussies had an impeccable record at the Gabba since 1988 as they enjoyed a 28-match unbeaten streak at the venue.

However, Team India, who had to field a second-string side in the series-decider after most of their main players were unavailable due to injuries did the unthinkable as they defeated a full-strength Australian side in Brisbane to clinch the four-match series 2-1.

'The way they were hyping...': Ravichandran Ashwin

"I thought Gabba must be really their fortress or something given the way they were hyping. It was 1000 wickets experience versus our 13 wickets experience. In hindsight, it worked out in our favor, I guess. Fresh bowlers on the park. This is the first time that 20 players have been used to win an overseas series," Ashwin told fielding coach R Sridhar on his YouTube channel.

Before the fourth Test, Australian media had started reporting that the Indian team does not want to go to Gabba looking at the pitch and during the final day of the high-octane third Test match at the SCG, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine e also sledged Ashwin, saying that the hosts cannot wait for the Indians to reach Gabba ('Can't wait to take you to Gabba, Ash', the stump mic had caught Paine taunting the offie).

"Indian team should not leave the bubble. But 15,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the match. More like, we are caged animals inside a zoo. The crowd will have a go at us. Then they accuse us of not coming to fortress Gabba. Tim Paine missed the stumping of Pant in the second innings of the Gabba Test. But I started liking him, he invited us, played the perfect hosts by missing the stumping chance, and awarded us the series as well. Can't say he helped us win 2-1 but yeah, on a sarcastic note, he did," the Tamil Nadu cricketer added.

READ: Anand Mahindra To Gift SUVs To Natarajan, Siraj & 4 Others For Their Aus Series Heroics

Team India do the unthinkable, register second straight Test series win in Aus

Team India had to chase a stiff total of 328 runs to register a famous win on the final day of the Brisbane Test match.

After losing Rohit Sharma early on Day 5, it seemed as if the visitors would settle for a draw. However, Shubman Gill had other ideas as he kept them in the hunt with a solid 91. Gill's batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics.

READ: Gambhir 'surprised' By Kolkata's Decision To Retain Kuldeep Yadav Post Dismal IPL 2020

The number three Test batsman stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries and once he was dismissed, it seemed as if it would open the floodgates for the hosts. Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he toyed around with the Aussies bowlers and brought India within touch distance of victory.

In the end, the young wicket-keeper batsman (89*) hit the winning runs as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

READ: BCCI Set To Introduce THIS New Fitness Test For Players After Successful Australia Tour

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.