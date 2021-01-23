BCCI Set To Introduce THIS New Fitness Test For Players After Successful Australia Tour

Fitness has emerged to be a vital aspect of modern-day cricket. There has been a drastic improvement in terms of the fitness standards in the Indian cricket team and the Yo-Yo Test can be credited for the same. In an attempt to further enhance the competencies of the cricketers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to introduce an additional test that the players will have to clear in order to be eligible to play for the national side.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others to undergo an additional fitness Test

It will be mandatory for the Indian cricketers to take part in 2-km time trials apart from the existing Yo-Yo Test. This will give a clearer picture of a player's speed and endurance. Fitness has become a very important parameter of selection after Virat Kohli has taken over the captaincy, and several players have also been left out from the squad in the past for their inability to clear the Yo-Yo Test.

All the contracted players, as well as the aspiring cricketers, will have to take part in the 2-km run. The players will be rated on the basis of their timings and they will have to adhere to the set benchmark. According to The Indian Express, the fast bowlers will have to complete the run within 8 minutes and 15 seconds, whereas for batsmen, spinners, and wicketkeepers, the limit set is of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

The BCCI plans to conduct the first Test in February. However, the players who were a part of the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series, do not have to undergo the trial in February. The players who will be picked up for the limited-overs matches of the upcoming India vs England 2021 series, will be required to do so. With the richest cricket board further raising the bar in terms of fitness, it remains to be seen what impact does it have on an individual's on-field performances.

India vs England 2021 series

England's tour of India promises to be an exhilarating one for cricket enthusiasts, as the two cricketing nationals will battle it out in all three formats. The teams will square off in four Test matches, which will be followed by five T20Is and 3 ODIs. The opening Test of the series is slated to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, and will be played from February 5. Team India have already announced their squad for the first two Test matches.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

