R Ashwin Reveals How MS Dhoni Had Backed Him During The Early Days Of His Career

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how Mahendra Singh Dhoni had backed him when he was just establishing himself at the highest level. It all happened in the year 2011 when Ashwin had been a part of Team India's historic World Cup triumph and then got his Test cap later in the year. There was no looking back for him after that as he went on to become a successful spinner for India in red-ball cricket of this generation.

'Dhoni also helped me gain confidence': R Ashwin

“It is always huge to play for your country. It is an honour and a dream come true for a cricketer, a real landmark. This helped me initially and I settled in the role pretty well. I had also played a lot of domestic cricket by then,” said Ashwin while speaking to Hindustan Times. “There was no pressure as such. I enjoyed playing for India when I got the chance. I never thought I was filling someone else’s shoes. I created my own space as time went by Dhoni also helped me gain confidence by always backing me,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

R Ashwin's successful Test career

Ashwin has picked up 365 wickets in 71 matches that he has played so far. Last year, the Tamil Nadu cricketer had also equaled Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to take 350 wickets in the game's longest format. Ravi Ashwin has 111 wickets in 28 away Tests.

R Ashwin in IPL 2020 & donning the Indian jersey

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was released by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab who he had led for two seasons during the IPL 2020 Auctions and was brought by the Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that will be held in the UAE between September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week. Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently India's Test specialist and has not been playing white-ball cricket since 2017 due to the emergence of wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

He might next be seen in action (at the highest level) during India's tour of Australia later this year where Kohli & Co. will be hoping to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the ace spinner will be able to find a place in Playing XI.

